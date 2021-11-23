Tulsa's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see su…
Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 …
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
For the drive home in Tulsa: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The f…