This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
