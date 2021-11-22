 Skip to main content
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

