Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
