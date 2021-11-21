This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
