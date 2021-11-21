 Skip to main content
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

