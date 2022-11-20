Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.