 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: A few clouds overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert