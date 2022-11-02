Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: A few clouds overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.