Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

