Tulsa's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
