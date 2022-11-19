For the drive home in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
The cold front that passed last Thursday night allowed a strong Arctic air mass to settle over the region. Finally, we are seeing a stretch of colder weather.
Here is your midday update on the potential for winter weather today.
Today will be cloudy, cold with a chance for rain that may transition to snowfall by early evening.
It depends on the snow to liquid equivalent, related to the possibly familiar terms “dry snow” and “wet snow.”
Clouds hang around until mid-morning, then we are left with gradually clearing skies and highs in the mid 40s by the afternoon.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
It will be a very cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s all across the area. Clear skies will continue through the afternoon and …
It will be a very chilly start with temperatures well into the 20s this morning. However, this afternoon we will be warmer with highs in the m…
A forecast high of only 33 degrees is expected for Friday.
Take that heavy coat today! We may set a new record "high" with temperatures only reaching 33 degrees for the high. This is close to our previ…