This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
