Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.