Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

