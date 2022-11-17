 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Tulsa Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

