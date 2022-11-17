Tulsa's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Tulsa Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
The cold front that passed last Thursday night allowed a strong Arctic air mass to settle over the region. Finally, we are seeing a stretch of colder weather.
Here is your midday update on the potential for winter weather today.
Today will be cloudy, cold with a chance for rain that may transition to snowfall by early evening.
It depends on the snow to liquid equivalent, related to the possibly familiar terms “dry snow” and “wet snow.”
Clouds hang around until mid-morning, then we are left with gradually clearing skies and highs in the mid 40s by the afternoon.
It will be a very cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s all across the area. Clear skies will continue through the afternoon and …
It will be a very chilly start with temperatures well into the 20s this morning. However, this afternoon we will be warmer with highs in the m…
It will be a very cold start to the day. Temperatures overnight will have dropped down to near 29 degrees. So, a hard freeze is not expected, …
Mostly sunny and cold start. Clouds will build late in the day as a front approaches. This will bring a chance for a few flurries overnight an…
Much cooler weather is expected today in the wake of last night's cold front. As you wake up, temperatures will be in upper 30s. But we only w…