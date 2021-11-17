For the drive home in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
For the drive home in Tulsa: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The f…
Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening in Tulsa: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to clear skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of …
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see h…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. P…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. It should be…
This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forec…
Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skie…