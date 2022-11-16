Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.