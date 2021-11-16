For the drive home in Tulsa: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Tulsa: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to clear skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of …
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. …
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see h…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. P…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. It should be…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tuls…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.