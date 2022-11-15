Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.