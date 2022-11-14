For the drive home in Tulsa: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa area Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The cold front that passed last Thursday night allowed a strong Arctic air mass to settle over the region. Finally, we are seeing a stretch of colder weather.
Today we will see cloudy skies to start, then an increased chance for showers and storms after lunch. Highs will occur in the first half of th…
Shorter days and less natural light can often lead to a sense of depression.
Here is your midday update on the potential for winter weather today.
Have an umbrella with you this morning, we have a chance for scattered showers for the first half of the day. By mid-morning, the rain should …
Today will be cloudy, cold with a chance for rain that may transition to snowfall by early evening.
It will be a very chilly start with temperatures well into the 20s this morning. However, this afternoon we will be warmer with highs in the m…
Decreasing clouds and warmer-than-average temperatures are expected today. Highs will jump into the low 80s with a south wind at 10-15 mph and…
It will be a very cold start to the day. Temperatures overnight will have dropped down to near 29 degrees. So, a hard freeze is not expected, …
Tornadoes inflicted massive damage in Idabel and other areas and caused the death of at least one person in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas on Friday evening, according to news reports and social media posts from that region.