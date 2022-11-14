 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa area Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

