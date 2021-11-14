 Skip to main content
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

