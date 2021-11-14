Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Tulsa: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to clear skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. …
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Par…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. P…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see h…
Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies to…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tuls…