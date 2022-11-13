Tulsa's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
