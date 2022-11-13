Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.