Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

