Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

