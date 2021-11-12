Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.