For the drive home in Tulsa: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tornadoes inflicted massive damage in Idabel and other areas and caused the death of at least one person in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas on Friday evening, according to news reports and social media posts from that region.
Today we will see cloudy skies to start, then an increased chance for showers and storms after lunch. Highs will occur in the first half of th…
Shorter days and less natural light can often lead to a sense of depression.
Some meteorologists tend to favor the change from daylight saving time to standard time because they get the updates on weather models one hour earlier.
Have an umbrella with you this morning, we have a chance for scattered showers for the first half of the day. By mid-morning, the rain should …
The biggest threat remains gusty winds and hail, but a few spin-up tornadoes are not out of the question.
After clouds and showers exit the region overnight, we will be left with sunny skies and cooler temperatures.
Decreasing clouds and warmer-than-average temperatures are expected today. Highs will jump into the low 80s with a south wind at 10-15 mph and…
More clouds move into the area today. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, as well, with highs only reaching near 70 degrees. Winds will be f…
Today will be sunny with highs in the mir 70s. It will feel much like Saturday, but a little warmer. Winds will remain light.