For the drive home in Tulsa: Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa tomorrow. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
