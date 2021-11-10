 Skip to main content
Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to clear skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

