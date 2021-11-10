This evening in Tulsa: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to clear skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
Today's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We will s…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Par…
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degre…
Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies to…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. …
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms ar…