Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

