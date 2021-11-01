 Skip to main content
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

