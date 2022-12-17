 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Not as windy today, still cool: watch Saturday Dec17 weather forecast

  • 0

Today we will see highs in the 40s with mostly sunny skies. The good news, though, is that it will not be as windy outside. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

With clear skies we will drop into the 20s tonight. 

For Sunday we will see gradually building clouds and a south wind with highs in the low 50s. 

For the start of the week a few showers are possible on Monday morning, then highs in the 40s through Wednesday. 

By Thursday highs will drop to the teens.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert