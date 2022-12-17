Not as windy today, still cool: watch Saturday Dec17 weather forecast

Today we will see highs in the 40s with mostly sunny skies. The good news, though, is that it will not be as windy outside.
With clear skies we will drop into the 20s tonight.
For Sunday we will see gradually building clouds and a south wind with highs in the low 50s.
For the start of the week a few showers are possible on Monday morning, then highs in the 40s through Wednesday.
By Thursday highs will drop to the teens.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
