It will be a nice start to the week. Highs will be in the 50s today and increase each day through Wednesday.
The chance for rain returns as we head into Thursday and Friday with highs dropping back into the 50s by the upcoming weekend.
Tags
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today