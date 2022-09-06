Nice start to the day: Watch Tuesday's weather forecast

It will be another beautiful start to the day. Temperatures are in the 60s with partly cloudy skies nd light winds. By the lunch hour we will be in the 80s and by the afternoon highs will be right around that 90 degree mark.
Overnight tonight will be dry and comfortable with lows in the upper 60s.
Tomorrow we will see much of the same with highs near 90 and mainly dry conditions.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today