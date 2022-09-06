 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nice start to the day: Watch Tuesday's weather forecast

It will be another beautiful start to the day. Temperatures are in the 60s with partly cloudy skies nd light winds. By the lunch hour we will be in the 80s and by the afternoon highs will be right around that 90 degree mark. 

Overnight tonight will be dry and comfortable with lows in the upper 60s. 

Tomorrow we will see much of the same with highs near 90 and mainly dry conditions. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

