Nice morning, hot afternoon: Watch Wednesday's weather forecast

It will be a nice morning, but another hot afternoon. Highs will be in the 90s, although there will be a light north wind and dew points will be in the 50s and 60s, which is really nice. It will not feel so oppressively hot out there later today.
Overnight our lows will be in the 70s, and the winds will start to shift from the south.
This will bring in more humidity and moisture as we move into the second half of the week. The triple digits return for Thursday.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
