Nice day ahead: Watch Monday Nov 21 weather forecast

It will be another chilly morning, but the afternoon will be nice! We will see sunny skies once again with highs in the upper 50s. Winds will remain light from the south. 

The sunshine and nice afternoon temperatures stick around through Wednesday until the next cold front arrives. Thankfully, it won't put too much of a damper on Thanksgiving Day plans. We will see cloudy skies and a north breeze. There is a slight chance for a stray shower, but otherwise highs will remain in the low-to-mid 50s. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

