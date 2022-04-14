The past month was the most active March for tornadic activity on record on a national scale.

Oklahoma saw a fewer-than-average month with just three confirmed tornadoes. On average, Oklahoma sees 3.8 tornadoes in March. On the national level, 210 tornadoes were confirmed last month, surpassing the previous record of 192 tornadoes from March 2017.

If you look at the top eight most tornadic months of March, six of them have happened since 2006.

So are the tornadoes really becoming more frequent, or are we getting better at detecting them? It may be a combination of a few things, really.

Over the past 15 years, we’ve seen upgrades to our Doppler radar. The dual polarization technology now allows for more advanced confirmation on touchdowns, which may have been missed in the past with the lack of fine detail. Most of the tornadoes in March, 175, registered only EF-0 to EF-1.

Also, Southern states are becoming more vulnerable to tornadoes due to the increased sprawl of population.

There were three main events last month that contributed to the new record. The first was March 5 in the Upper Midwest. The most severe of these confirmed tornadoes on that day was an EF-4 just south of Des Moines, Iowa, that tracked for nearly 70 miles and killed six.

On March 21, another tornadic outbreak occurred in east Texas. This event had an EF-3 tornado that touched down just north of Dallas, killing one. This same storm system developed a broken line of thunderstorms that ripped through Louisiana and produced another EF-3.

The third outbreak was March 29-30. This one hit closer to home with an EF-3 tornado confirmed in Springdale, Arkansas. While thankfully there were no fatalities, it did send seven people to the hospital.

As we enter April and May, when most tornadoes appear in Oklahoma, we will see if this trend is something that continues. April 2021 was one of the least active for tornadoes in decades.

