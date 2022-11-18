Near-record cold temperatures expected Friday

Near-record cold temperatures are forecast for Friday after a cold front was expected to pass across the state late Thursday night. This was likely to include a push of cold air, cloud coverage and light snowfall for some across northeast Oklahoma.

With this cold air, a forecast high of only 33 degrees is expected for Friday. This comes close to tying the previously set “high” for that day of 32 degrees back in 1937.

The average high this time of year is 60 degrees, but we have remained well below average now for a week. The last time temperatures in Tulsa were at or above average was Nov. 10.

Thankfully, the frigid air probably won’t stick around too long. As we head into the weekend, sunshine will gradually return and highs will reach the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday.

And as of now, it looks we will see highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s for Thanksgiving day.