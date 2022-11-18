 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Near-record cold temperatures expected Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

Sign up for the Weather newsletter

Get Kirsten Lang's daily weather report every day in your email inbox. Go to Tulsaworld.com/newsletters to sign up for her daily weather forecasts.

Near-record cold temperatures are forecast for Friday after a cold front was expected to pass across the state late Thursday night. This was likely to include a push of cold air, cloud coverage and light snowfall for some across northeast Oklahoma.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

With this cold air, a forecast high of only 33 degrees is expected for Friday. This comes close to tying the previously set “high” for that day of 32 degrees back in 1937.

The average high this time of year is 60 degrees, but we have remained well below average now for a week. The last time temperatures in Tulsa were at or above average was Nov. 10.

Thankfully, the frigid air probably won’t stick around too long. As we head into the weekend, sunshine will gradually return and highs will reach the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday.

People are also reading…

And as of now, it looks we will see highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s for Thanksgiving day.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert