Near-record breaking highs continue through the week, relief insight for the weekend

Temperatures will top off in the upper 90s today. Winds will remain light from the south at 5-10 mph. Mostly clear skies are expected, with a few afternoon clouds and slight chance for a few showers north near the Kansas and Oklahoma state line later tonight. 

Overnight we will drop into the 70s and any left over showers north of us will exit the area. 

For Thursday, the temperatures remain well above average. Triple digits highs return for Friday and Saturday. However, a front is moving into the area on Saturday night and cooler weather is forecasted for Sunday and Monday. Highs will drop from the triple digits to the 80s. It will be a nice break from the heat. 

