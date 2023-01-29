 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Much cooler today: Watch Sunday Jan 29 weather forecast

By Sunday morning the wind chill will be in the teens and the temperatures will be in the 20s.

By the afternoon the high will be in the mid 30s with clouds sticking around.

The cold air hangs on for the start of the work week. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s and lows in the teens and 20s.

There is a chance for wintry precipitation as a couple of systems roll through the area on Monday and Tuesday.

These may bring some snowfall and ice to parts of Oklahoma. Details on this system will become more refined in the coming days.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

