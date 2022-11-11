 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Much colder weather today: watch Friday Nov 11 weather forecast

Much cooler weather is expected today in the wake of last night's cold front. As you wake up, temperatures will be in upper 30s. But we only warm into the mid to upper 40s for the afternoon. 

Partly to mostly clouds are expected through the day with a strong north wind that will gust to 30 mph at times. 

Tonight we will drop into the 20s.

For Saturday the highs remain in the 40s but the wind won't be near as strong as Friday. 

