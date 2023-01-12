Much colder today: Watch Thursday Jan 12 weather forecast

With the arrival of last night's cold front, it will be much cooler today. Highs will only reach into the 40s and winds will be strong from the north.
The temps will stay relatively cool for Friday as well, but we are quickly back into the 50s and 60s by the weekend and next week.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today