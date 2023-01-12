 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Much colder today: Watch Thursday Jan 12 weather forecast

With the arrival of last night's cold front, it will be much cooler today. Highs will only reach into the 40s and winds will be strong from the north. 

The temps will stay relatively cool for Friday as well, but we are quickly back into the 50s and 60s by the weekend and next week.

