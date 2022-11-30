 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Much colder day ahead: watch Wednesday Nov 30 weather forecast

This morning the temperatures will be in the upper 20s and the wind chill will be near 20 degrees. Thankfully, the winds will start to lighten up early in the day, so we won't be dealing with the same gusty conditions we had on Tuesday. 

Highs this afternoon will reach into the mid-to-upper 40s with clear skies.

Overnight we will be clear and cold with lows near that freezing mark.

We rebound pretty quick on the temperatures. We will warm into the 50s and 60s for the end of the week.

The next chance for rain increases as we head into the weekend and the start of next week. 

