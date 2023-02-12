Highs today will warm into the 60s with mostly sunny skies and winds that will pick up a bit from the south.

Overnight lows will drop into the 30s.

For Monday, building clouds are late in the day with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Overnight the rain will move in, and showers are expected overnight and through early Tuesday.

Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will warm into the upper 60s and even low 70s on Wednesday.

Big cool down coming for Thursday with highs in the 30s