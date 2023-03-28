Today will be mostly sunny with light winds. Highs will warm into the 50s.

For Wednesday, highs will be in the 60s with mostly sunny skies.

By Thursday clouds move in and the chance for rain begins to increase as we head into Thursday night and Friday morning. Highs on Friday will be in the 80s, and it will be very windy. Winds will be gusting from the south at nearly 30 to 35 mph at times.

By Friday night the winds will shift out of the north and highs for Saturday and Sunday will be slightly cooler: in the 60s and 70s