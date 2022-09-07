Mostly sunny and warm: watch Wednesday's weather forecast

Today will be warm and sunny. After a cool and comfortable morning, the temperatures will warm into the 80s by lunch with highs in the upper-80s.
Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies will continue today and tonight. Lows will drop into the 60s again overnight.
For Thursday we will continue to see dry conditions with highs back near 90 degrees.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
