Mostly sunny and cool: watch Thursday Dec 15 weather forecast

It will be a cold start with temperatures just below freezing. By the afternoon we will warm into the mid 40s with sunshine and light winds. 

For the remainder of the week we are expecting clear skies and highs in the 40s. 

Saturday's highs will be in the mid 40s and for Sunday we may hit 50 degrees. 

The next chance for any light precip will be on Monday. 

