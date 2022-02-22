Mostly sleet, snow expected in Tulsa metro; significant icing could hit southeastern Oklahoma

A winter storm system is expected to produce "significant sleet accumulation" of up to an inch in the Tulsa metro area and ice accumulations of up to a half inch in some areas in southeastern Oklahoma, forecasters said.
Significant travel difficulties and impacts to the power grid are likely, forecasters said, with almost all of eastern Oklahoma under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday.
"Precipitation type across the area continues to be the main challenge with this forecast, with varying differences in the strength of the surface cold air and low-level warm layer," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
An initial wave of precipitation Wednesday "is expected to be mainly sleet across most of the region, with some freezing rain also likely to mix in, especially across southeast Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas.
"Whatever the precipitation type, winter weather impacts are likely throughout the day Wednesday."
A second round of precipitation on Thursday "could be even more problematic," forecasters said.
As of Tuesday, freezing rain and significant icing are expected on Thursday, especially south of I-44 and into northwestern Arkansas, where "significant" impacts are likely, forecasters said.
The city of Tulsa said street crews will start 24-hour responses starting around midnight Tuesday night. Crews will work in 12-hour shifts throughout the event. Brine (a salt and water mix) will be used first, with crews turning to both brine and salt application throughout the event, the city said.
Public Service Company of Oklahoma has at least 700 workers — including about 150 from outside the company — ready to assist with potential power outages, spokesman Wayne Greene said Tuesday evening.
The National Weather Service said travel and "impacts to the power grid" will be the main concerns brought by the storm. "Precipitation should transition to light snow as it winds down Thursday night, but significant snow accumulations are not expected," the weather service said.
The Tulsa area forecast
Wednesday: A chance of sleet before 9 a.m., then sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain. Some thunder is possible. High near 26. Wind chill values between zero and 10. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday night: A chance of freezing rain and sleet. Cloudy, with a low around 23. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Periods of freezing rain and sleet before noon, then a chance of snow. High near 33. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. North wind around 10 mph.
The difference between freezing rain and sleet
Both freezing rain and sleet occur by the same general process: Liquid raindrops in a layer of warm air well above the surface fall into a layer of freezing air hugging the ground. The difference between these two wintry precipitation types depends on the thickness of the layer of freezing air, according to the National Weather Service.
Freezing rain occurs when the layer of freezing air is so thin that the raindrops do not have enough time to freeze before reaching the ground. Instead, the water freezes on contact with the surface, creating a coating of ice on whatever the raindrops contact.
Sleet is simply frozen raindrops and occurs when the layer of freezing air along the surface is thicker. This causes the raindrops to freeze before reaching the ground.