Mostly sleet, snow expected in Tulsa metro; significant icing could hit southeastern Oklahoma

The city of Tulsa said street crews will start 24-hour responses starting around midnight Tuesday night. Crews will work in 12-hour shifts throughout the event. Brine (a salt and water mix) will be used first, with crews turning to both brine and salt application throughout the event, the city said.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma has at least 700 workers — including about 150 from outside the company — ready to assist with potential power outages, spokesman Wayne Greene said Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service said travel and "impacts to the power grid" will be the main concerns brought by the storm. "Precipitation should transition to light snow as it winds down Thursday night, but significant snow accumulations are not expected," the weather service said.

The Tulsa area forecast

Wednesday: A chance of sleet before 9 a.m., then sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain. Some thunder is possible. High near 26. Wind chill values between zero and 10. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.