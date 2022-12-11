 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mostly cloudy and cool today: Watch Sunday Dec 11 weather forecast

Light winds, cloudy skies, and highs in the 50s are expected today. 

As we head into the start of the week a storm system will move in that will increase our chance for rain as well as a few stronger to possibly severe storms. 

As of now, our chances for severe weather remain pretty slim, but we could see a few storms on Tuesday that produce hail or gusty winds. 

Temperatures cool down after that with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

