Mostly clear, hot day ahead: watch Tuesday's weather forecast

Today we will see mostly clear skies. With lots of sunshine, the highs will soar into the 90s again this afternoon. Heat index values will be in the low 100s. Winds will remain from the south at 5-10 mph.

Overnight the lows will be in the 70s with clear conditions.

On Wednesday, expect much of the same. The heat will continue for the middle of the week and the weekend.

Here is the good news: we will finally get a break from the heat next week. Highs look like they will actually drop a bit below average by next Monday.

