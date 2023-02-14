This morning's commute will be a soggy one. Showers and a few thunderstorms will move through during the morning hours, along with very gusty winds.

The showers move out by mid morning and we are left with clearing skies for the afternoon with highs in the 60s again.

For Wednesday, there is a a system that moves through in the evening. Ahead of it, we will see highs near 70 degrees. However, the cold front moves through and a few severe storms may spark up, mainly in southeast Oklahoma.

It will be much cooler on Thursday. Highs will only make it to the upper 30s.

But we quickly warm to the 50s again by Friday and the weekend.