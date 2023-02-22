Showers and storms will move across the area this morning. They will mostly likely occur between 6-7 a.m. with heavy rain, lightning, and thunder. A few of these storms do have the potential to be severe, but straight-line winds are the main threat with these storms as them quickly pass through.

A few showers will linger through the morning hours, after the initial storms pass. The clouds and the rain will all taper off and move east by lunch time and the sun will come back out.

Highs today will still reach into the 70s, with a strong south wind that will shift north as we head into the evening.

Lows tonight will drop into the 30s.

For Thursday, the highs will only reach into the 40s. Friday we will be in the upper 40s.

For the weekend the temperatures warm back into the 50s and 60s and the chance for rain returns as well, especially by Sunday and Monday.