This morning there will be a few lingering showers left over across the area. So it may still be a little wet on the morning commute.

However, the rain will quickly move out and we should see more sunshine after the lunch hour.

Highs today will warm into the low 60s.

For the weekend we will warm into the mid 60s for Saturday and mid 70s for Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

By Monday we will see mid 70s and mostly sunny skies. However, as we head towards the middle and end of the week, cooler weather moves back in with a chance for showers by Wednesday and Thursday.