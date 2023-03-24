Morning showers are possible, but they look to be scattered. As we head through the day, the chance for any rain decreases, and we are left with cloudy skies that will gradually give way to clearing conditions.
Temperatures today will be a little cooler. Highs will only make it into the 50s.
But for the weekend more sunshine is expected with highs in the 60s both days.
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
